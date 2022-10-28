Seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and outbreaks across the city, as COVID levels remain high in the community.

Seven more residents have died due to COVID-19 this week, while 367 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

"Our monitoring indicators continue to show that the levels of COVID-19 circulating in the community are high," Ottawa Public Health said in its weekly COVID-19 snapshot.

"The respiratory flu season is here. Masks will continue to add protection in crowded spaces during this season. Wearing a mask is simple, easy, and it helps protect you and those around you."

Ottawa's testing per cent positivity rate is 21.2 per cent.

There are 47 Ottawa residents currently in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 41 on Tuesday. There is one person in the intensive care unit.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 83 patients (down from 89 patients on Tuesday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 37 patients (unchanged from Tuesday)

Montfort Hospital: 18 patients (down from 20 patients)

CHEO: Four patients (down from 8 patients on Tuesday)

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 84,944 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 926 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 17-23): 61.4

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 21.2 per cent

Known active cases: 925

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Oct. 24

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 922,508

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,156

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 603,349

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 253,256

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 28 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 28 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 26 in hospital, 5 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 5 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 94 in hospital, 2 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

12 in hospitals

12 in long-term care homes

26 in retirement homes

2 in shelters

2 in supported independent living homes

4 in group homes

1 in community living facility

1 in correctional facility

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.