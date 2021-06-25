OTTAWA -- As the countdown continues to move into Step 2 on Wednesday, Public Health Ontario is reporting just seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

That would be the lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since September.

Across Ontario, there are 256 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa will move into Step 2 on June 30, allowing personal care services and businesses in malls to reopen. Indoor gathering limits will be expanded to five people.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa’s COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is reporting 748 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 23.

A total of 2,159 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION