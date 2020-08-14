Advertisement
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 10:37AM EDT
OTTAWA -- After two days of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases, there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.
Ontario's Ministry of Health announced the seven new cases in Ottawa were among 92 new cases across Ontario.
There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, and 13 new cases on Wednesday.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,686 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health will provide the full update on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.