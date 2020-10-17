OTTAWA -- An employee at the City Hall Service Ottawa kiosk has tested positive for COVID-19, a City memo says.

The memo from Innovative Client Services General Manager Valerie Turner, dated Oct. 17, said the employee's positive test result was confirmed on Friday.

The individual had been isolating since going for a test on Oct. 15, and was last at work at the client service centre at Ottawa City Hall that same day.

"We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee. OPH has advised that the key dates are the period 48 hours prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms," the memo said. "OPH is following up with family and friends who may have been in close contact with the individual. We have begun contacting our employees who may have come into close contact with the employee during those key dates."

All in-person services at the client centre require an appointment and masks are mandatory for employees and visitors.

"All of our staff have been instructed to observe physical (social) distancing rules while in the workplace so as to minimise the spread of germs," Turner said. "If customers have concerns of exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca."

There was no indication in Turner's memo that the positive case of COVID-19 would disrupt regular services at the City Hall client services centre.