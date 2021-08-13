OTTAWA -- Highway 17 is closed near Chalk River after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer, OPP said Friday morning.

The crash happened on the highway near Kings Road just after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say a car collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The driver of the car was flown to an Ottawa-area hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. They are not considered life-threatening.

The tractor trailer caught fire as a result of the crash. The driver was not injured.

Officers remained at the scene Friday morning. The Ministry of the Environment also sent officials because there was a fuel spill from the tractor trailer.

Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Plant and Beladair roads. It is expected to reopen mid-morning.

Chalk River is about 180 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.