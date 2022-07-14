Senators sign Josh Norris to new eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have signed Josh Norris to a new eight-year contract, the latest in a series of moves to lock up the future of the club.
The Senators announced Norris signed the new contract worth $63.6 million on Thursday.
Norris appeared in 66 games for the Senators in the 2021-22 season, leading the team with 35 goals.
"He's a versatile forward who continues to mature into an exceptional NHL player," General Manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.
"His scoring prowess has already shown to be a considerable asset for us and one that will help us reach the next level. His dedication and the pride he takes in his physical conditioning will serve as a great example for our next wave of young players."
The signing of Norris comes one day after the Senators signed free agent forward Claude Giroux to a new three-year contract. The Senators have also acquired goalie Cam Talbot from Minnesota and Alex DeBrincat from Chicago during the off-season.
Norris is part of the key core of young players that have signed long-term contracts with the Senators over the past year. Captain Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson signed multi-year contracts with the team, and defenceman Thomas Chabot is signed until the 2027-28 season.
