

Cassie Aylwad, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Senators say they are grieving, after learning Erik and Melinda Karlsson have lost their baby.

The team captain and his wife announced the pregnancy in November, wearing matching Mom and Dad hats on social media. The couple announced in December they were expecting a boy .

The baby was due some time in the late spring.

In a brief statement issued Tuesday, the Senators say, "The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son.

“We ask that you respect the family's wishes for privacy during the grieving process."

Karlsson will not be playing in Tuesday night's game at the Canadian Tire Centre.