

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Senators Captain Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda are expecting a baby boy.

Melinda Karlsson posted a video on Instagram Sunday evening showing Karlsson jumping for joy after finding out the news.

Erik Karlsson takes a slapshot with family and friends watching, and blue powder exploded out of the puck.

The Karlsson’s announced last month they were expecting their first child. They were married in Ottawa over the summer.