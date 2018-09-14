

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A section of Preston Street will be closed for six days.

The City says Preston will be closed in both directions from Carling Avenue to Sidney Street from Saturday, September 15 until Thursday, September 20.

The closure is required for a private company to connect services to the new Claridge ICON Building at Preston St. and Carling Ave.

Local businesses will remain open during the road closure.

OC Transpo Route 85 will detour in both directions, with alternate bus stop locations along the detour. Full details are available at octranspo.com