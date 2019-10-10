

Provincial police say a section of the eastbound highway 401 is closed after a vehicle fire.

It happened just after 6 am on the 401 near Kingston at Montreal Road.

OPP tweeting out just after 6 am, “a truck hit a concrete barrier in a construction zone and caught fire.”

No injuries have been reported.

Road closures are in effect until the MTO can examine if there is structural damage to the overpass.

No effect to westbound traffic on highway 401.

More to come.