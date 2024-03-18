Seasonal temperatures, snow return to Ottawa this week

Ottawa will see a return to colder temperatures and snow after a warm streak last week.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to be near the freezing mark throughout the week, with flurries expected to fall starting Monday and into Wednesday.

Monday's forecast shows a few flurries ending this afternoon then remaining cloudy throughout the day. Westerly winds at 20 km/h are expected, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning.

The daytime high will be 3 C and -4 C overnight. Overnight wind chill will be -10 C.

Tuesday shows a mostly cloudy forecast with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Flurries will become heavy beginning late in the afternoon. Snow will continue into the night.

Tuesday's temperatures will be a high of 1 C and a low of -6 C in the evening.

A 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected on Wednesday, but the forecast calls for a sunny week ahead.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of -1 C. Similar conditions are expected on Friday.

The weekend forecast shows sunny conditions with temperatures near the freezing mark.