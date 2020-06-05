OTTAWA -- The only bank in the Ottawa Valley community of Beachburg is officially closed.

Scotiabank has closed its branch in Beachburg, and moved all accounts to the branch in Cobden, about 15 minutes away.

Scotiabank has had a branch in Beachburg since 1919.

In January, Scotiabank announced plans to close its branches in South Mountain and Beachburg in June.

At the time, Scotiabank said “we did not make this decision lightly and we understand that this will have an impact on these communities."

A Scotiabank ATM remains in Beachburg.