BROCKVILLE -- A demonstration is causing delays on Highway 401 west of Cornwall on Wednesday.

A convoy left Cornwall around 8 a.m., travelling toward Napanee. The convoy of eight vehicles passed through Brockville around 10 a.m., going about 40 kilometres per hour and flying flags.

A line of traffic about 20 kilometres long stretched behind the vehicles, who had a police escort.

OPP say to be prepared for slowdowns in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.