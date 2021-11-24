Advertisement
Rolling demonstration backs up Highway 401 traffic near Brockville
Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021 8:47AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 24, 2021 10:50AM EST
Traffic on the Highway 401 in Brockville was backed up Wednesday morning due to a rolling demonstration. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
BROCKVILLE -- A demonstration is causing delays on Highway 401 west of Cornwall on Wednesday.
A convoy left Cornwall around 8 a.m., travelling toward Napanee. The convoy of eight vehicles passed through Brockville around 10 a.m., going about 40 kilometres per hour and flying flags.
A line of traffic about 20 kilometres long stretched behind the vehicles, who had a police escort.
OPP say to be prepared for slowdowns in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.
