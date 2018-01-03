

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The red flag continues to fly on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Despite the week long Extreme Cold Warning in Ottawa, the National Capital Commission says the skateway is not ready for the 48th season of skating.

The NCC says the recent cold temperatures helped the canal reach the safe ice thickness “we need to open” the canal, adding crews are “actively working” on the ice.

A spokesperson does say the canal will open earlier than last year, when the skateway opened on January 14.

The ice thickness must measure at least 30 centimetres to accommodate the weight of the public on the skateway.

The NCC is asking pedestrians and skaters to stay off the Rideau Canal Skateway until it opens for the season.

The NCC's budget for the skateway has increased to $1.4 million this year.