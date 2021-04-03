OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) says it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to include any residents born in or before 1951.

In a release Saturday, the RCDHU said there has been "tremendous interest and uptake in COVID-19 vaccination so far in Renfrew County and District."

Additionally, residents born between 1952 and 1956 (65 to 69 years of age) can pre-register for a vaccine appointment, but cannot book appointments yet.

"Pre-register only means that you cannot book appointments at this time. This ensures that residents are readily available should RCDHU receive extra vaccine, and so that staff can plan and prepare for upcoming vaccination clinics," the health unit said. "Residents on the 65 to 69 years of age registration only list may receive calls offering vaccination if extra doses are available at clinics."

Anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine in Renfrew County is asked to register online through the RCDHU's website.

If a person is unable to register online, they can call RCDHU at 613-735-9724 or 1-800-267-1097, Ext. 200.

"Residents are asked to only leave one message with their name and phone number and someone will return their call as soon as possible," the RCDHU said.