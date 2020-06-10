OTTAWA -- Another resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the City of Ottawa run Peter D. Clark long-term care home.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray says a resident in the Bungalows tested positive for novel coronavirus.

A total of 24 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Peter D. Clark home. Seven residents and a personal support worker have died from novel coronavirus.

According to the city, there are four active cases of COVID-19 involving the home – two residents and two staff members.

Surveillance testing of staff

All staff at the four City of Ottawa run long-term care homes will be tested for COVID-19 this week.

Gray says the Ministry of Health recommended that surveillance testing be completed regularly for all staff working in long-term care. Under the plan, all staff will be tested at least twice in the month of June.

“The safety of residents and staff continues to be our top priority. The homes are following operational protocols in accordance with Ottawa Public Health, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care," said Gray.