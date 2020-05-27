OTTAWA -- A fifth resident at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home has died due to COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services General Manager Donna Gray says a resident of the city-run long-term care home passed away “due to complications arising from COVID-19.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident’s family on the loss of their loved one.”

Twenty-one residents and 18 staff members at the Peter D. Clark home have tested positive for COVID-19. Five residents and a personal support worker have died after testing positive for the virus.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at the City of Ottawa run Centre d’accueil Champlain and Garry J. Armstrong homes. Four staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at the two homes.

There has been no COVID-19 cases at the Carleton Lodge long-term care home, also run by the City of Ottawa.