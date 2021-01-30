Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa; COVID-19 cases per 100,000 falls to lowest level in 2021
Ontario to start mandatory COVID-19 testing for international travellers Monday ahead of Canada-wide policy
CHEO sees 'disturbing trend' of infants with head trauma, fractures since September
253 COVID-19 doses left in Ottawa's freezers; city expects to receive more COVID-19 vaccines next week
Schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario to reopen Monday
Ontario COVID-19 vaccinations only half of what was reported because of government data error
Masks mandatory in Ottawa's enclosed public spaces, public transit until end of April
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?