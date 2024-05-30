An early look at summer in Ottawa

Environment Canada's senior climatologist says he expects this summer in Ottawa to be the kind many people hope for.

"We think in the Ottawa Valley, this summer is going to be warmer than normal, beginning in June and going right through July and August. It doesn't matter when you take your holidays," David Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Thursday.

Temperatures in eastern Ontario have been above-average so far this year, and Phillips expects that trend to continue.

"Now, not every day," he said, "but we think the pattern right through to Labour Day will give you enough of those warm temperatures and humid conditions."

Hot weather does bring the risk of thunderstorms, some of which can be devastating. Phillips said residents should keep their eyes on the sky, but most storms will be short-lived.

"We get, typically in Ottawa, in an average warm season, about 24 days a year with thunderstorms. They may be one hour or two hours maybe," he said.

Aside from that, he says, "There's going to be a lot of days where it's going to be delightful."