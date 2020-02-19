OTTAWA -- Watch your step.

Lingering slick surfaces from Tuesday's snowfall and freezing drizzle combined with high winds might make for some tricky walking Wednesday morning.

There is a 40 percent chance of flurries in the capital, but what people will notice most is sustained winds of 30 km/h, gusting to 50.

The wind chill could be close to minus 17 with a daytime high of minus 7. The wind will become calm late in the afternoon.

Thursday is also expected to have a chilly morning wind chill of minus 25 with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of minus 10.

It's setting up a lovely late-February weekend with mostly sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday and highs near zero.