Damaged LaSalle Causeway leaving behind major losses for tourism in Kingston, Ont.
Cruise ship operators say the extended closure of the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston has had a multi-million dollar impact on local tourism.
The crossing over the Cataraqui River connects drivers and pedestrians in the east end of Kingston to downtown, but it's also the southern terminus of the Rideau Canal system, connecting marine traffic to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. Part of the causeway was damaged in March during routine construction. The federal government initially said it would repair the bridge, but now it says it must be demolished.
Eric Ferguson, of Kingston Thousand Island Cruises, says the entire spring season has been lost to the closure.
"At this point, the economic impact for Kingston as estimated by the Kingston Accommodation Partners is over $20 million," Ferguson told CTV News Ottawa.
Ferguson said the news of the demolition came much later than hoped, but it does offer some sign that boats could move again this summer.
"Yesterday's news was positive in a way, because it gave a path forward for us to get out of the inner harbor and start operating," he said.
Work to demolish the bridge could begin as early as next week, but it's likely more than a month before marine traffic can resume.
"They're saying that that bridge is going to reopen to marine traffic in July," Ferguson said. "By that point, we're past the Canada Day weekend. We're past our entire spring season."
Meanwhile, businesses in Kingston are trying to get by without the usual traffic from cruise ships.
"Without our full fleet here on the wharf, this is still very impactful. And then you think about, as well, all of the hotel room nights, restaurant reservations and so on that depend on these cruises operating," Ferguson said.
It's also affecting the Rideau Canal boating season.
"The Rideau Canal is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and it is now completely cut off from the world for all but the smallest recreational boats," said Ferguson. "That means that people have planned trip of a lifetime, a great loop trip up around through the Rideau Canal system, and they are now unable to take those trips at this point."
Meantime, drivers in Kingston, who cannot cross the bridge, say the extended closure has added to their commutes.
"Lots of traffic," said Brad Williams, who works in Kingston. "The morning is not too bad for us, but usually the drive home is excessive."
The government is developing a plan to restore vehicle and pedestrian traffic through a temporary modular bridge while developing preliminary design work to advance the construction of a new replacement bridge. The timeline and cost of that project is still unclear.
Minister for Public Services and Procurement Canada Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Wednesday that he expects a temporary fix to be made quickly.
BREAKING Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Tech billionaire Robert Miller has been charged with several sexual assault charges following an investigation by Montreal police.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
NDP wants Liberals to scrap proposed election date change that could secure pensions for many MPs
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
'I didn't think it was real': Oilers fans score free Game 4 tickets from stranger
There's always something to be happy about when the Edmonton Oilers are making good strides in the playoffs, but this is especially true for two lucky fans who were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Game 4 — for free.
Aurora borealis returning to night skies across Canada this Friday: NOAA
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
Man stabbed in both legs with a machete in Times Square
A man was stabbed in both legs with a machete at New York's Times Square on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
