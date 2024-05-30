Here's how many tickets were issued by Ottawa's photo radar cameras in April

Ottawa's photo radar cameras caught thousands of speeding drivers in April, as the city of Ottawa continues to expand the automated speed enforcement camera program in school zones and high speed locations.

New statistics show Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued 37,285 speeding tickets in April, after issuing 43,416 tickets in March. So far in 2024, 121,652 speeding tickets have been issued by the photo radar cameras.

Two of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras in 2024 were the busiest cameras in April. The camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 5,803 tickets last month. The photo radar camera in King Edward Avenue, on the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau, issued 7,569 tickets in March during its first month of operation.

The camera on Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road, issued 3,803 tickets in April.

The new photo radar camera on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler Way, issued 2,112 tickets in April, it's second month of operation.

A total of 1,214 drivers were ticketed for speeding by the photo radar camera on Bronson Avenue at Carleton University, while 1,160 speeders were caught by the camera on Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay.

King Edward Avenue is home to Ottawa's busiest automated speed enforcement camera so far this year. The camera on King Edward, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, has issued 13,372 tickets in its first two months of operation in 2024.

The city of Ottawa continues to expand the automated speed enforcement camera program across the city, with plans for 60 cameras by the end of 2024. Eight new cameras were activated in the first three months of the year.

The automated speed enforcement program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023.

The City of Ottawa forecasts more than one million tickets to be issued through the automated speed enforcement camera and red light camera programs this year, and 1.5 million tickets next year.

Top 15 busiest photo radar cameras in April

King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 5,803 tickets Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 3,803 tickets St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 2,171 tickets Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler Way: 2,112 tickets Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 1,505 tickets Heron Road, between Alta Vista Drive and Baycrest Drive: 1,444 tickets Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,403 tickets Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 1,235 tickets Bayshore Drive, near Woodridge Crescent: 1,224 tickets Bronson Avenue, between Raven Road and Sunnyside Avenue: 1,214 tickets Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 1,192 tickets Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive: 1,191 tickets Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay and Hog's Back Road: 1,160 tickets Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate: 1,046 tickets First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 1,035 tickets

Top 10 busiest photo radar cameras in 2024 (January to April)