Vehicle thefts aren't just a big city problem
The rise in auto thefts in Ontario has been staggering in recent years. Now, thieves are beginning to venture outside major cities to get their hands on the vehicles they want.
On Saturday night, a 2023 Jeep Wrangler was stolen within minutes from a newly built subdivision in Arnprior, west of Ottawa.
Owners are now learning that even outside of major cities, their vehicles are being targeted.
"Generally these neighborhoods are targeted and the vehicles sometimes are chosen beforehand," says Constable Sydney Jones with the Hawkesbury OPP detachment.
"And then the thieves do come back and commit the crime later on at a more opportune time; let's say two or three in the morning."
Automotive thefts hit a record high in 2023. The Insurance Bureau of Canada says insurance companies paid out more than $1.5 billion last year in claims to replace stolen vehicles.
Insurance expert Daniel Ivans with Rates.ca says, in an attempt to balance out the claims, some insurers are now charging owners of highly targeted vehicles extra before their car has even been stolen.
"Insurance companies are taking measures of actually surcharging some of the more stolen vehicles, to the tune of $500 or even as much as $1,500," he tells CTV News.
According to Rates.ca, owners of Honda Civics, Accords, and CR-Vs, Ford F-150s, and Toyota RAV-4s and Highlanders are seeing a 37 per cent increase over the average insurance premium due to thefts.
"What some insurance companies have shown is that they have to make up for this loss of premiums as a result of these claims," says Ivans. "And the only way that they can do that is by surcharging policies."
Ivans recommends drivers shop around for policies that don't surcharge owners, if they can. Police also have many recommendations to prevent your vehicle from being stolen in the first place.
"Back to your car into the driveway, hide your keys in the house and keep them away from the doors and windows, put a boot on the vehicle, get a steering wheel lock," says Jones.
"The more of these that you have checked off on the checklist, the less likely your vehicle is to get stolen."
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?
A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
DEVELOPING 2 Minneapolis officers, 4 civilians injured in active-shooter situation, law enforcement says
Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
'All we need is a plug-in and a sink': B.C. helicopter charity delivers health care to remote Canada
Imagine your dentist arriving to help you via chopper. That is the aim of Helicopters Without Borders, a registered charity in B.C. specializing in bringing health care to remote communities, the sort of places you can only access quickly by air or water.
Shell investigating a 'potential cybersecurity incident'
Oil and gas giant Shell says it is investigating a possible cybersecurity 'incident.'
