Renfrew County's acting medical officer of health retiring at end of 2022

Renfrew County's acting medical officer of health is retiring at the end of 2022.

In what was only meant to be a four-month stint, Dr. Robert Cushman will leave his role after six years in the job; much of that time spent navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel very fortunate that I was able to make an impact and fortunate that the timing was right that I was with Renfrew County," Cushman told CTV News.

Previously, Cushman served as Ottawa's medical officer of health from 1996 to 2005, notably helping implement smoke-free legislation.

Cushman also served as a senior health advisor to the Harper administration during the Ebola vaccine rollout, and was the first CEO of the Champlain Local Health Integrated Network.

Most recently, Cushman oversaw efforts that led to 80 per cent of Renfrew County being immunized against COVID-19.

"We had superb cooperation in Renfrew County right from the get go on this. We were very lucky. We were the envy of the province for the first six to eight months."

As the region's top doctor leaves his position, he foresees viral infection as the main threat to Renfrew County over the coming years, along with the shortage of family doctors.

"There's a dearth of primary care physicians," Cushman said.

"This is a problem nationwide, Ontario-wide, but it's even worse in Renfrew County. It's at running about 50 per cent (of what is needed)."

Taking over for Cushman will be Dr. Ian Gemmill, who previously was the Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington. Gemmill sat on the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, and has been helping stabilize other health units across the province.

"He is an expert in immunization and infectious disease control," touts Cushman, who convinced Gemmill to take up the role. "So he is a national expert."

Gemmill will serve the county remotely from Kingston on an acting basis for the first four months of 2023.

Cushman is confident of stability in the new year.

"There's some optimism that Renfrew County will be able to recruit a new medical officer of health full time, no longer acting, permanent, come spring, early summer."

Cushman was known for speaking his opinion throughout the pandemic. But whether it was COVID warnings or flu campaigns, the long-time medical professional is grateful for the respect he received in the Ottawa Valley.

"I really want to thank the people of Renfrew County. They really supported me and made my job a lot easier."