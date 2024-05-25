J.H. Tabaret statue at uOttawa vandalized

The statue of Joseph-Henri Tabaret at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) has been vandalized, as a picture taken by CTV News shows orange paint all over it.

The picture was taken on Saturday.

On the ground, right under the statue, there’s also the word “colonizer.”

The statue is located directly across from the encampments. It is unclear whether protesters have anything to do with it. The Ottawa Police Service told CTV News Ottawa they are not aware of the incident.

Stéphanie Plante, the francophone councillor for Ward 12 Rideau-Vanier in Ottawa was informed of the incident. She didn't comment.

CTV News has reached out to the university for comments.

Tabaret was a French-born Roman Catholic Priest (1828-1886). He is best known for his remarkable academic contribution to uOttawa, serving for nearly 30 years. Generally, he is referred to as the builder of the university.

His statue is one of the oldest monuments in Sandy Hill, which is "hidden today behind the conifers in front of Tabaret Hall," reads uOttawa's website. The plan to erect the statue was approved in 1886 at the general meeting of the Alumni Association of the College of Ottawa.

