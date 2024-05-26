Here are the winners of the Ottawa marathon and half-marathon
Ethiopian runners Tesfaye Anbesa and Maregu Hayelom are the winners of the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon, where thousands of runners laced up on Sunday morning.
Anbesa took the top prize in the men's marathon with a time of 2:12:41. The fastest male Canadian, Arnaud Francioni, from Montreal, finished with a time of 2:25:48.
Hayelom finished first in the women's event with a time of 2:32:20. Toronto's Rachel Hannah was the top Canadian woman and third overall with a time of 2:48:03.
Anbesa and Hayelom will each take home a prize of $8,000 for their first place finishes.
13,650 runners took to the streets of Ottawa on Sunday to participate in the marathon and half-marathon events. It marks the 50th year the race has been held in Ottawa.
Runners embrace as they cross the finish after completing the half marathon of the Ottawa Race Weekend in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The oldest runner for the marathon was Bob Brisebois from Rockland, Ont. who celebrated his 85th birthday on April 28. He finished with a time of 5:37:14.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also participated in the marathon, raising money for Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, the sole survivor of a mass homicide in March in which his wife, four children and a family friend were killed.
Sutcliffe finished with a time 3:55:56. He ran in the London Marathon just over one month ago.
"He's been through an unimaginably tragic event, so I decided to raise some funds to help him with his living expenses as he tries to rebuild his life after this tragic, tragic event," Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.
Wickramasinghe was at the finish line cheering him on.
"I'm actually speechless. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you not only to the mayor, but for everyone in Ottawa. They've been helping me out so much," Wickramasinghe said.
Since the inaugural marathon was held in 1975, more than half a million runners have participated in the event. Race Ottawa says the marathon doubled its registration numbers from 2023 and sold out in early April.
A runner taps the Mario Kart power-up mushroom on Jen Spears's poster, as she cheers during the marathon of the Ottawa Race Weekend in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
"It all started 50 years ago with 146 runners and now we're up to 33,000 racers," said Mike Vieira, Run Ottawa’s new executive director, in a statement. "It's the biggest multi-day racing event in Canada. We're super proud of its legacy, not just for the Ottawa area but also for Canada."
The race took runners on a 42.2 kilometres journey starting at Ottawa City Hall, to the Rideau Canal, Dow's Lake, through the Experimental Farm, up through Hintonburg and the Ottawa River, before circling back to the finish line on Queen Elizabeth Drive.
Hundreds of spectators, DJ's and community groups were seen cheering the runners along throughout the race course.
"You could feel the pavement coming up towards your feet. but like the walls are surrounded by people," said runner Christine Ackley after she crossed the finish line.
"The energy is there. You're like, I got to push. I can't stop now. We got to go."
Another big highlight - Andrew Dupuis getting down on one knee as he proposed to his girlfriend, Austyn Roseborough at the finish line.
"Running and racing has been a part of our relationship since day one. And so it just felt right to do our first marathon together," Dupuis said.
"And then she said yes. That's awesome. So happy."
Run Ottawa says the marathon is on track to beat its 2023 fundraising record of $1.1 million to various charities in the city. The organization says $1 million has already been raised and participants have until June 17 to collect funds.
New Canadian 10K record set
A new Canadian running record in the 10 kilometre road race was set on Saturday.
Benjamin Flanagan, 29, of Kitchener, Ont. finished the race with a time of 28:09, beating a record he set in Boston in 2022.
Benjamin Flanagan finishing the men's 10K race, setting a new Canadian record. His time was 28:09. (Courtesy of: Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend)
At that pace, Flanagan ran with an approximate time of 2 minutes and 50 seconds per kilometre.
Rory Linkletter, 27, came in second, setting a personal best of 28:40 and Jeremy Coughler, 28, finished third with a time of 28:55.
Run Ottawa says almost 6,900 runners took part in the 10K race.
Starting at City Hall, the 10K course takes runners along the Rideau Canal, around Dow's Lake and back up towards Colonel By Drive. Runners then head across the Pretoria Bridge to an exciting finish along Queen Elizabeth Drive.
In the women's category, Malindi Elmore, 44, took first place with a time of 32:50. Second place went to Cleo Bond, finishing in 33:12.
Last year's 10K winner, Natasha Wodak, 42, finished third in 33:21.
The elite runners begin the marathon of the Ottawa Race Weekend in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A runner is cheered on by a friend as they enter the final stretch of the half marathon of the Ottawa Race Weekend in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Men's Marathon Winners
- Lencho Tesfaye Anbesa, 2:12:41,
- Adamu Getahun, 2:13:29
- Laban Mutai Kipkemboi, 2:14:00
- Robert Chemonges, 2:14:06
- Felix Chemonges, 2:19:27
- Gizachew Negasa, 2:22:43
- Arnaud Francioni, 2:25:48
- S Raez Villanueva, 2:28:59
- Daniel Fournier, 2:31:03
- Frederick Jouin, 2:31:25
Women's marathon winners
- Maregu Hayelom, 2:32:20
- Tinebeb Nebiyu, 2:41:40
- Rachel Hannah, 2:48:03
- Alexandra Hynes, 2:49:30
- Alicia Belko, 2:51:28
- Lauren Dorsky, 2:57:57
- Andrea Condie, 2:58:08
- Clara Nichols, 2:58:14
- Eve Bilodeau, 2:58:16
- Roxanne Breton, 2:58:16
Men's Half-Marathon Winners
- Nicolas Paradis, 1:11:04
- Olivier Cyr, 1:11:16
- Andrew Deak, 1:12:06
- Zacharie Turgeon, 1:12:10
- Simon Tremblay, 1:12:21
- Marc-Andre Raiche, 1:12:31
- Joey Labranche, 1:12:32
- Aidan Kirkham, 1:14:34
- Axel Piasecki, 1:15:14
- Jeremie Hebert, 1:15:17
Women's half-marathon winners
- Erika Jordan, 1:21:24
- Alice Cote-Allard, 1:22:02
- Amelie Simard, 1:23:15
- Jordan Dube, 1:23:34
- Jasmine Canse, 1:24:01
- Alyse Gilliver, 1:24:28
- Zoe Johnston, 1:25:38
- Kayla Gallo, 1:26:06
- Austin Zygmunt 1:26:39
- Andree Burke, 1:26:47
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez
