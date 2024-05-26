Canada invests $171.6 million to support 5 science organizations in Ottawa
Five research and science organizations in Ottawa are going to receive up to $171.6 million from Canada, announced the government.
The announcement was made Sunday by Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health.
The funding is part of the government’s Strategic Science Fund that was announced in December 2023 to boost innovation and discoveries not only in Canada, but also on the international stage, said the government in a news release on Sunday.
The five organizations are: Actua – up to $38.4 million, ArcticNet Inc. – up to $32.5 million, BioCanRx – up to $38 million, Canadian Association of Science Centres (CASC) – up to $14.2 million and Stem Cell Network (SCN) – up to $48.5 million.
“The government's ongoing support for science and research, including through the Strategic Science Fund, is helping to cement Canada's position as a world leader in innovation, and will ensure a better quality of life for all Canadians,” said Sudds.
Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier says while the investment will allow scientists to “harness our home-grown expertise in diverse fields of research such as cancer and STEM cell technology, climate change and artificial intelligence,” Ottawa is proud to paly an integral part in “improving the quality of life of all Canadians.”
Meanwhile, Champagne says the country’s economic growth heavily relies on research and development.
“Canada's researchers work to expand our understanding of the world, and they generate new ideas to solve some of the biggest challenges of our time,” he said.
