Man seriously injured following assault on Downpatrick Road

The Ottawa Police Service says a 30-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday morning following what police call an assault on Downpatrick Road, in Ottawa's south-end.

Police say they received a call reporting the incident in the 3500 block of Downpatrick Road at around 10 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found the injured man. He was taken to hospital.

At this time, there is no risk to public safety, police say, though no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.