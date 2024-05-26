OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Motorcyclist found dead in ditch south of Smiths Falls

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

    OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson tells CTV News the accident took place near Kitley Line 6 along County Road 29, about 18 kilometres south of Smiths Falls.

    The body of a 37-year-old man was found at around 5:30 a.m. but OPP say they are unsure when the accident took place.

    The force's technical collision team is assisting officers in the crash.

    No further details on the man's identity was released.

