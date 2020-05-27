OTTAWA -- It’s the hottest May 27 in Ottawa history.

The temperature hit 32.4C at the Ottawa Airport at 12 p.m., setting a record for warmest May 27 in Ottawa. The previous record was 31.9C, set back in 1978.

With the humidex, it feels like 39 degrees.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, warning humidex values reaching 37 are expected until Thursday.

“Daytime temperatures in the low to mid 30s are expected this afternoon and the temperatures are forecast to be similar on Thursday. Humidex values in the mid to upper 30s are also expected,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

“A cold front will bring a few showers and lower temperatures to eastern Ontario on Friday.”

Another muggy night is in the forecast: the overnight low into Thursday is 22C—close to the usual high for this time of year—with a few clouds expected after midnight.

The heatwave is expected to continue Thursday, with a high of 29C, a humidex of 33, and 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada expects a cold front to move in Friday. The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.

Saturday's outlook calls for clouds and a seasonal high of 22C. Sunday is looking sunny, but cooler than average, a high of just 16C, several degrees below the average high. The overnight lows this weekend are in the single digits.

Cooling centres open

The City of Ottawa has opened four cooling centres for residents who don't have air conditioning and whose normal escape from the heat—be it shopping malls, libraries, or other businesses—are closed or limiting customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cooling centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found here:

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre: 102 Greenview Avenue

Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre: 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Sandy Hill Community Centre: 250 Somerset Street East

St-Laurent Complex: 525 Coté Street

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to protect yourself and help others during hot weather:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid heavy outdoor activity

Wear a hat, light and looser-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside

Cool off in an air-conditioned space when available

Cool off in the shade or at a park, greenspace

Use a fan and mist your skin with water

Take cool baths and showers

Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on south facing windows during the day

Ottawa Public Health recommends you watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and sunburn, including headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea.