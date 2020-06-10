OTTAWA -- An infectious disease specialist says it is “reasonable” to sit safely on a restaurant patio to enjoy dinner and a beverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant and bars in Ottawa and eastern Ontario can open patios for the first time this season on Friday, with physical distancing requirements in place.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Wednesday morning, host Annette Goerner asked CTV News infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy if he would sit on a patio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s reasonable to do so. I think the physical layout within each business establishment is something that has to be examined carefully to determine how people can be distanced safely,” said Dr. Sharkawy.

“We also need to be mindful of the fact that being in an outdoor space carries with it a lot less risk then being inside a closed environment, where ventilation allows for transmission of a virus or some other infectious source to occur much more easily.”

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization tried to clear up some confusion about the spread of COVID-19, after one of its members suggested asymptomatic spread of the virus is “rare.” WHO technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove clarified that up to 40 per cent of COVID-19 transmission may be occurring in people showing no symptoms.

Dr. Sharkawy says asymptotic spread is not as “rare” as the WHO suggested earlier this week.

As Ontario enters stage two of the reopening of businesses during the pandemic, Dr. Sharkawy said he’s concerned the mixed messaging could cause people to think COVID-19 has disappeared.

“When you hear a message like we heard the other day from the WHO that increases the level of anxiety that a lot of us have surrounding this issue, that people may think that this is not a threat anymore,” said Dr. Sharkawy.

“That If you are sick or are around somebody who’s sick, that they must be evidentially so for you to be at risk. We certainly don’t want that to be the message.”

Dr. Sharkawy says as Ontarians increase their interactions and return to work, they must remain vigilant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Warmer weather doesn’t mean that this pandemic is over. We’re seeing some important steps with respect to progress here in Ontario, and we want to make sure that we don’t undermine that by becoming to lax in our efforts to maintain the discipline that we need.”

Presymptomatic vs. Asymptomatic

Dr. Sharkawy looks at the difference between asymptomatic and presymptomatic.

“Asymptomatic infections are those in which you have COVID-19 but you show absolutely no symptoms through the entirety of your course of infection.”

“Presymptomatic refers to that period of time that you’re not showing any symptoms before you actually develop the disease and you feel sick.”

Dr. Sharkawy says you can spread COVID-19 infection if you are asymptomatic or not, and the messaging should not change to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The message going forward in terms of our need to distance and to exercise good hand-hygiene and to do all the same things we’ve been doing to prevent transmission from one person to the next.”