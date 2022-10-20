RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs hired as new Ottawa police chief
The Ottawa Police Services Board has gone outside of the service to hire a new police chief.
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs was introduced as the new chief of the Ottawa Police Service Friday afternoon, three days before voters head to the polls to elect a new mayor and council.
Mayoral candidates Bob Chiarelli and Catherine McKenney had called on the board to delay the hiring of the new chief until the new council and board is sworn in, but Stubbs says he is prepared to work to overcome "any negativity or angst" a new mayor and council may have with the hiring process.
"I don't and didn't control when the hiring process occurred. It was open; I applied and went through a rigorous process, a number of interviews to get to this point," Stubbs said during his introductory media conference.
"If the new mayor and council express concerns when it was announced, that's okay. But I certainly look to overcome that by meeting with them and, again, building relationships with them and know that I'm here for all the right reasons to work with the great team at OPS, work with City Hall and the community to make this community safe."
In a statement shortly after Stubbs was introduced as chief, McKenney said they are "ready to work" with the new chief, and congratulated them on the appointment.
"The concern with this process has never been about who is being hired. It is about the process unfolding days before an election and in the middle of a national inquiry. The wave of criticism from the general public has further illustrated how this process was inappropriate," McKenney said.
"Months after the convoy occupation shut down our city, with weeks of inaction of our police service, rebuilding public trust within the Ottawa Police Service is of the utmost importance."
Board chair Eli El-Chantiry said the board’s hiring decision was unanimous.
Stubbs is an assistant commissioner with the RCMP in British Columbia. He was introduced on Zoom because he contracted COVID-19 and was unable to travel to Ottawa for the announcement. He will be sworn-in as chief on Nov. 17.
"It will be my priority to, obviously, meet with the senior command team, both associations, all the employees and just start to build a positive relationship with all of them," Stubbs said. "I know that if we trust together, we work together great things can be accomplished in the community.
“I don't take this role lightly and the road ahead will be challenging, and I, along with the great team at OPS we will strive to meet those expectations every day."
El-Chantiry says after a lengthy hiring process, the board decided to hire the next chief from outside the service.
"We had multiple people who applied for the job, and the successful candidate was selected unanimously by the board," El-Chantiry said when asked the board went outside Ottawa to hire the chief.
Deputy Chief Steve Bell has been serving as interim chief since mid-February, after the resignation of Peter Sloly as chief during the "Freedom Convoy."
Stubbs appointment comes as the actions of the Ottawa Police Service during the occupation in downtown Ottawa comes under the microscope through Public Order Emergency Commission looking at the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. The city of Ottawa's Auditor General is also looking into the police and city response to the convoy.
Stubbs says he will work to repair the community's trust in the Ottawa Police Service.
"Obviously, some trust was lost and regaining that trust obviously starts internally, looking at what occurred and didn't occurred, and making processes, and training, etc., better so we're more prepared for the future," Stubbs said. "And obviously communicating with the public about what we're doing and what our approach will be going forward."
HIRING PROCESS
Hours before Stubbs was introduced as the new chief, McKenney called the timing of the decision "shameful." McKenney wanted the board to present their preferred candidate for chief, with the new board to confirm and appoint them "in order to maintain public trust in our police service.”
In July, the Ottawa Police Services Board approved a motion to proceed with the recruitment stage for the new chief during the municipal election campaign, after the board conducted public consultations. In August, the Ottawa Police Service issued a job posting inviting candidates to apply for the chief's position, with interviews set for late September and early October.
In the media advisory for Friday's introduction of the new chief, the Ottawa Police Services Board acknowledged that some candidates have called on the board to put the recruitment process for a new chief on hold in order to allow the incoming Council to oversee the hiring process.
"The Board takes this opportunity to remind the candidates, and clarify for the public, that the Police Services Board is a distinct and separate body from City Council, created by s. 27(1) of the Police Services Act. The Board includes a majority of members who are not drawn from City Council," the statement said.
The statement added that pausing the recruitment until the next term of council would meanthe service would be without a permanent Chief of Police until next spring or perhaps later.
"The Ottawa Police Service has been without a permanent Chief of Police since February of this year. Further, the entire Executive Command, with the exception of the Chief Administrative Officer, are in acting positions," the statement said. "This has impacted the stability of the Police Service after an already challenging year."
In a letter to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission on Wednesday, El-Chantiry noted that under the Police Services Act, the board has the "statutory obligation to recruit and appoint" the chief.
"The Service has been without a permanent Chief of Police since February of this year. The next term of Council will not begin until November 15, and the appointments to Committees and Boards likely won’t be finalized until the end of the year or early 2023. The next iteration of the Board might not be in a position to appoint a new Chief of Police until next spring or later," El-Chantiry wrote.
"The Board made its decision because it was (and is) of the view that it is unacceptable for the Police Service and it is unacceptable for the community, to not have a confirmed permanent Chief for over a year."
"It is actually in the best interests of the next Board to have this critical position filled before they begin their mandate as this will enable them to focus their attention on the budget, an updated strategic plan, and the recruitment of a permanent Deputy Chief of Police since we have had a vacancy in that role also since February of this year."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies 'unprofessional and disrespectful'
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the 'central cause' of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
WATCH LIVE | Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies 'unprofessional and disrespectful'
When former Ontario Provincial Police chief Supt. Carson Pardy arrived in Ottawa with a team of police experts on a cold evening in February, he expected a warmer welcome from Ottawa police.
RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs hired as new Ottawa police chief
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been hired as the new Chief of the Ottawa Police Service.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton community comes together to help senior who's been without power since Fiona
A Cape Breton community has come together to help a senior who has gone nearly a month without power after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region last month.
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Toronto
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached eight-month-high earlier this week
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an eight-month-high earlier this week as most public health indicators continue to point towards a fall resurgence in viral activity.
-
'Clinging to the middle': Experts expect Tory headed to re-election in Toronto
John Tory had absorbed the verbal jabs and endured the criticism of his record as his rivals at this week's mayoral debate slammed his eight-year tenure leading Canada's most populous city.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Community rallies around Quebec Korean restaurant owner threatened over lack of French
The Quebec City restaurateur who received threatening phone calls last week for his staff's lack of French is back on his feet thanks to a wave of support from the community. The Korean eatery Bab Sang has successfully hired a French-speaking employee and reopened its dining room doors to a sea of eager customers -- even running short on ingredients some nights because of high demand.
-
Quebec reality show contestants kicked out for bullying castmates
The expulsion of three candidates from the Quebec reality show Occupation Double for bullying has caused a stir in the media this week and has renewed a conversation on the issue.
Northern Ontario
-
Lotto Max jackpot longest winner drought, second largest prize pool
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest period in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record.
-
Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer
Community pillar and local real-estate agent Gilles ‘Zig’ Gervais died Monday after a battle with cancer.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new team bus with testimonials from former players
The Sudbury Wolves unveiled the team's new travel bus Friday as the wolf pack heads to Kitchener.
London
-
Area funeral director has beat deadly cancer four times
When it comes to our own personal health, it is perhaps the most devastating news one could hear, "You have cancer."
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
ER crisis hot topic during health care town hall
From marathon emergency room wait times to staff shortages across public health care — London New Democrat MPPs heard an earful from concerned residents Thursday night at a town hall meeting on health care.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi-truck on Perimeter Highway
Perimeter Highway crash leaves one person dead
-
'We will seek justice': Defacement of Louis Riel's gravesite sparks outrage
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expressing its outrage after Louis Riel's gravesite was defaced earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash near Village of Erin
The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Students at Cambridge high school line track with food for a good cause
Just under 3,000 non-perishable items were collected during a food drive at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
Psychiatrist says Alberta man who killed his mother suffered psychotic episode
Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen.
-
Calgary Community Painters Society celebrates 50th birthday
A community of Calgary painters are celebrating a milestone anniversary Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Family left reeling after Sask. woman's suspicious death
The family of 24-year-old Wendy Bird is reeling after her body was found along Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask.
-
City of Saskatoon bracing for budget pressures
City administration says a property tax increase is likely in 2023 due the rising cost of fuel and energy, and inflationary pressure.
-
Sask. man gets bike rack ticket withdrawn
A Saskatoon man who received a ticket related to the bike rack on his SUV has had his ticket withdrawn.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
16-month sentence for man who assaulted Muslim women in mall parking lot
Richard Bradley Stevens has been sentenced to 16 months in jail and two years probation for assaulting two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot in 2020.
-
2 more guilty in the kidnapping, death of woman found handcuffed near Hinton
Four people are now guilty in the 2019 murder of 25-year-old Nature Duperron.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting under investigation in Langley
Homicide investigators were called to Langley late Thursday night after a fatal shooting.
-
'I can't wait to get started': David Eby outlines plans for first 100 days as B.C. premier
David Eby outlined his plans for his first 100 days in office Friday, after becoming premier-designate of British Columbia.
-
B.C. drought by the numbers: Vancouver, Victoria saw less than 10% of average rainfall since July
While rain returned to southern B.C. Friday, it may take time for the region to recover from staggeringly low levels of precipitation recorded since mid-summer.
Regina
-
Death investigation launched after body found in Wascana Lake: police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Wascana Lake near Willow Island Thursday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Meet the Sask. woman who won $100K to create her dream Airbnb
A woman from Saskatchewan will be able to bring her dream Airbnb to life after winning a $100,000 prize.
-
Legal single-game sports betting coming to Sask. on Nov. 3
Saskatchewan’s province-run online gaming and sports betting site is scheduled to launch in early November.