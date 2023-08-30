RCAF colonel facing gun charges in Ontario temporarily removed from command

The Royal Canadian Air Force has temporarily removed Col. Leif Dahl from command of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, pending a civilian court case involving firearms charges.

Ontario Provincial Police charged Dahl in connection with an incident on the Murray Canal near Trenton, Ont. on Aug. 25, during which an individual allegedly shot at wildlife from a boat on the canal and disposed of the firearm in the water.

Dahl is facing charges of obstructing a peace officer, careless use of a firearm, careless use of a firearm while hunting, hunting birds without a licence, and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance. He is due in court Sept. 28 in Belleville, Ont.

In a statement to CTV News, Maj.-Gen. Iain Huddleston, commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, says he temporarily removed Dahl from command while the case proceeds through the courts.

"It is my responsibility to ensure that the members of 8 Wing have full confidence in their leadership and chain-of-command," he wrote.

Lt.-Col. Matt Lederle has been appointed as Acting Wing Commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton.

"LCol Lederle has proven himself as the current commanding officer of 429 Squadron and is the right officer to provide continuity, stability and thoughtful leadership to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s busiest Wing at this difficult time," Huddleston said.

Dahl had assumed command of 8 Wing Trenton on July 29, 2022. He was on leave at the time of the alleged incident, Huddleston said.