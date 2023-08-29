Canadian Forces Base commander facing firearms charges in eastern Ontario

A man accused of firing a gun from a boat on the Murray Canal in eastern Ontario is a colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force and a Canadian Forces Base commander.

The Department of National Defence confirms to CTV News Ottawa that Col. Leif Dahl, commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, is the individual Quinte West OPP have charged following an incident on Aug. 25.

"The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is aware of a hunting-related incident that took place on Friday, August 25 involving Colonel Leif Dahl, the Commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton," a DND spokesperson said in an email.

"The Ontario Provincial Police have laid five charges against Colonel Dahl. According to the Ontario Provincial Police, Col. Dahl is scheduled to appear in court on September 28."

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers were called to the Murray Canal in Quinte West, on reports someone was shooting at wildlife from a boat. The boat was gone by the time police arrived, but it was later located.

Police learned a firearm was thrown into the canal and OPP divers were sent to recover it.

Dahl is facing charges of obstructing a peace officer, careless use of a firearm, careless use of a firearm while hunting, hunting birds without a licence, and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance.

The military said it would have more to say on Dahl's status "in due course," but declined to comment further because the case is now before the courts.

Dahl assumed command of 8 Wing Trenton on July 29, 2022.