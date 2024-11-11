Road rage dispute leads to impaired driving charges for Brockville man

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with impaired driving following an altercation in downtown Brockville on Sunday.

Brockville police say they received a call in relation to a road rage incident at around 3 a.m. in the area of Shoppers Drug Mart on King Street West.

Police say two groups of people had an altercation, which led to them to drive and follow each other through the downtown area.

Police located the parties involved in the area of Delhi and Perth streets where a physical altercation had taken place.

The 20-year old suspect was showing signs of impairment and a roadside breath test was administered, which he failed, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to the Brockville Police Service for further testing.

"This confirmed that he was operating the vehicle while impaired," police said in a news release.

The suspect had his vehicle impounded, driver's licence suspended and was charged with two counts of impaired driving.

The man was released with a future court date.