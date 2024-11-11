Large crowd gathers in downtown Brockville, Ont. for Remembrance Day ceremony

Communities all over the country paused on Monday morning to remember the Canadian men and women who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Hundreds gathered at the cenotaph on King Street in downtown Brockville Ont. to remember, leaving Mayor Matt Wren proud of the community.

"Our community always turns out in great numbers on Remembrance Day to honour our veterans and support our Legion," Wren said.

"Today was no exception."

The city has no shortage of families with relatives that served in the Canadian military in some capacity. Since last month, 221 banners have been hanging from the lampposts on King Street, each one honouring a veteran from the area.

Bob Pelletier's father spent parts of four years serving in Africa and Holland, and seeing the community come out to pay their respects every year is moving.

"It means a lot to me to attend services," he said.

"I really don't want it to be forgotten. We need to really remember."

Pelletier added he's worried that as time goes on, younger generations will forget the significance of Remembrance Day.

That's a sentiment that Marianne Emig Carr agrees with but the highlight of Monday's ceremony for her was seeing the youth in the crowd.

"They do a beautiful job. It's a very moving service. And I also just enjoy seeing all the young people that come because then they have a chance to learn," she said.

Emig Carr had three relatives in the Royal Canadian Air Force, her father and two brothers. Watching people don a poppy for the past few weeks means the world to her.

"Wearing the poppy helps us remember our history," she said.

"It gives us a chance to remember the people who have served and who continue to serve in defense of our freedoms and protecting us as Canadians."

For Athens, Ont. resident Mary Fraser, driving to Brockville for the ceremony was the least she could do to show respect for her family.

Her grandfather was a pipe major, paving the way for the rest of his family.

"He had seven children that all served after him as well," Fraser said. "Very proud of them all."