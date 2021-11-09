NAPANEE, ONT. -- A wildlife conservation group in Napanee, Ont. has rescued a rare and endangered golden eagle.

Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre has been treating the bird for a few weeks, after it was found with an infection in its lungs.

Leah Birmingham, the centre's medical director, says the bird was found in Prince Edward County and brought into the centre.

After being treated with antibiotics, she says the bird is doing well.

“He seems stoic and calm, not flighty or fearful,” Birmingham says of the personality that has emerged. “As long as we keep bringing him food, he seems fairly content to sit around and eat.”

While Birmingham referred to the bird as "he", she said the centre doesn't yet know if it is male or female, due to its smaller size from being ill and undernourished.

The golden eagle is endangered in the province of Ontario. There are only an estimated 30 mated pairs known to live in the province, says Birmingham.

This is the first time that the centre, which helps animals all over eastern Ontario, has cared for a golden eagle.

Birmingham says the fact that the bird has done well quickly is a positive thing.

“The faster that they’re brought in, the faster that we can get them back out, and the better off it is for them to get them back and away from humans and in their natural habitat. I’m hopeful for this guy because of his quick progression. I think if we can get him out within a week or two he has great chances,” she says. “We’re happy to help another one get out there and get that population up higher.”