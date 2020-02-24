OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are warning motorists to expect delays in downtown Ottawa this morning during a solidarity rally and march in support of the Wet'suwet’en.

The “All Eyes on Parliament: Rally for the Wet’suwet’en” will begin at 9 a.m.

Ottawa Police say the rally will begin on the hill then move onto the streets. There will be rolling road closures through the downtown area.

Our Traffic Team will be deployed downtown all day for the Wet'Suwet'en demo. It begins at 0900 on the Hill but will move onto the roadways shortly thereafter. If U don't need to be downtown in a veh, please stay away, rolling road closures for I don't know how long. — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) February 24, 2020

In a statement on Facebook, organizers of the rally say “we need to unite and keep up the pressure in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en nation!”

Members of the public are encouraged to join Indigenous youth and their allies to pressure Members of Parliament to meet the demands of the Wet’suwet’en, including having the RCMP leave the Wet'suwet’en land in British Columbia and meet with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

Rally spokesperson Ganaaboute Gagne told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday “It is a necessity for us to keep coming out. Shutting down Canada is not something that will benefit anyone. But it’s something that has to be done.”

The Mohawks of Tyendinaga have been conducting a rail blockade in Tyendinaga, Ont., outside Belleville, since Feb. 6 in support of Wet'suwet’en hereditary chiefs to stop construction of the Coastal GasLinke pipeline in B.C.

The Ontario Provincial Police reportedly told Mohawk First Nations demonstration at the rail crossing that they could face charges if the blockade was not removed by midnight Monday.