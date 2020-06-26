OTTAWA -- If you have a chance to enjoy the outdoors on Friday, you should probably do it. This weekend’s weather may not allow it.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud in Ottawa on Friday. The high will be 27 C with a UV index of 9, or ‘very high.’

But this weekend is a different story. Showers are expected to begin before Saturday morning, and continue throughout much of the day Saturday. There is also a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The high on Saturday will be 25 C, although it will feel like 31 with the humidity.

On Sunday, expect another cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C.

The showers are expected to continue into early next week; both Monday and Tuesday currently have a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The early forecast for Canada Day on Wednesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30 C.