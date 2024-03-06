Rainy start to Wednesday, with mild temperatures continuing in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    The mild, spring-like weather will continue in Ottawa for the rest of the week, after two record-breaking warm weather days.

    The temperature hit 17.5 C on Tuesday, setting a record for the warmest March 5 in Ottawa history. Monday's high of 11.9 C was the record high for March 4.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 6 C on Wednesday. The record for warmest March 6 in Ottawa is 14 C, set back in 2022.

    Showers are expected to end this morning, then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle this afternoon.

    Cloudy tonight. Low 0 C.

    It will be mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a high of 9 C.

    Friday will be sunny with a high of 7 C.

    The outlook for the first weekend of March Break calls for cloudy with a chance of showers on Saturday and rain or snow on Sunday. The high both days will be 3 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.

