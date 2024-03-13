Rainy conditions and colder temperatures return to Ottawa this week

It will be a rainy weekend in Ottawa as March Break wraps up.

Environment Canada's seven day forecast shows a chance of rain or flurries through the rest of the week. In addition, the spring-like conditions seen across the capital will likely dissipate as the forecast shows a return to temperatures near or under the freezing mark later this week.

Wednesday's forecast shows a 30 per cent chance of rain showers and a risk of freezing rain in the early morning. Conditions will clear later this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 11 C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with fog patches developing overnight. The low will be minus 3 C.

Thursday shows a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 12 C. Clouds will develop later in the evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C.

The weekend shows clouds with a chance of rain showers or flurries.

The forecast shows a potential return to snow or flurries on Monday, with temperatures dipping to a high of 2 C during the day and a low of minus 9 C at night.

The average temperature for this time of year is a high of 1.3 C and a low of minus 7.8 C, according to Environment Canada.