Rainy conditions and colder temperatures return to Ottawa this week
It will be a rainy weekend in Ottawa as March Break wraps up.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Environment Canada's seven day forecast shows a chance of rain or flurries through the rest of the week. In addition, the spring-like conditions seen across the capital will likely dissipate as the forecast shows a return to temperatures near or under the freezing mark later this week.
Wednesday's forecast shows a 30 per cent chance of rain showers and a risk of freezing rain in the early morning. Conditions will clear later this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 11 C.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with fog patches developing overnight. The low will be minus 3 C.
Thursday shows a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 12 C. Clouds will develop later in the evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C.
The weekend shows clouds with a chance of rain showers or flurries.
The forecast shows a potential return to snow or flurries on Monday, with temperatures dipping to a high of 2 C during the day and a low of minus 9 C at night.
The average temperature for this time of year is a high of 1.3 C and a low of minus 7.8 C, according to Environment Canada.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The U.S. has its first presidential rematch since 1956, and other facts about the Biden-Trump sequel
The sequel to the 2020 election is officially set as the U.S. president and his immediate predecessor secured their parties' nominations.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Australian billionaire revives dream to set sail on Titanic II
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
At least 2 dead and dozens injured in a suspected gas explosion outside Beijing
An explosion caused by a suspected gas leak ripped through a building in northern China on Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring 26 others, authorities said.
Today might be the warmest day of the year so far in parts of Canada
Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests. Parts of Ontario could see highs of up to 19 C.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
'Old MacDonald went broke': Technology helps grain farmers confront weather woes
Farmers and industry analysts say dramatic swings in weather are hampering grain and other crop yields at a time when farmers are leaving the sector, and the only way forward is to adapt with technology.
Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened, issuing another blunt warning to the West just days ahead of an election in which he’s all but certain to win another six-year term.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.