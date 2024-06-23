Rainfall, thunderstorm warnings lifted in Ottawa

Environment Canada has lifted severe thunderstorm and rainfall warnings after it rained for most of the day in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect, after a storm moved through the region at about 4:30 p.m. As of 5:25 p.m., the storm was moving east through Clarence-Rockland and into Quebec.

Environment Canada issued the warning shortly before 3:25 p.m., predicting gusts of up to 90 km/h with a possibility of tornadoes.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a storm is occuring or imminent, while watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms.

Approximately 29 mm of rain fell on Ottawa over 24 hours as of 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Ottawa received 3.2 mm of rain. An earlier rainfall warning said up to 40 mm of rain could fall on the capital this weekend.

Environment Canada continues to warn of high winds, torrential downpours, nickel to toonie size hail and a risk of tornadoes into the evening.

Organizers for the Escapade Music Festival at TD Place have cancelled the sold-out third day of the event due to the severe weather. The festival's Instagram page says the torrential rain made the site unsafe for attendees and performers.

Sunday weather forecast

The weather agency calls for a high of 22 C Sunday and rainfall between 30 to 40 mm. Showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. It feels like 31 with the humidex.

It will be cloudy tonight. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm this evening are also in the forecast.

On Monday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Clear skies and a low of 16 C are in the forecast for Monday night.

Sunny skies and a high of 29 C are in the forecast for Tuesday. At night, it'll become cloudy, and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 19 C are forecasted.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.

The hot weather Ottawa saw from Monday to Friday is expected to continue through the end of June and start of July.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the next four weeks.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle