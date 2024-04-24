Rain set to end today, with below-seasonal temperatures in the forecast tonight

OTTAWA
    The rain is set to end in Ottawa today, but below-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the next two nights.

    Ottawa received 9 mm of rain on Tuesday, with heavy rain continuing overnight.

    Environment Canada says periods of rain will end this morning, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or showers. Cleaning this afternoon. High 6 C.

    Clear tonight. Low -6.5 C.

    The record for coldest April 25 in Ottawa is -6.5 C, set back in 2020.

    Thursday will see sunshine. High 10 C. Environment Canada is calling for a low of -1 C Thursday night.

    Sunshine continuing on Friday. High 16 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 15 C.

    Cloudy with a chance of showers on Sunday. High 20 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 4 C.

