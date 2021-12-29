The Queensway Carleton Hospital says it will need to "slow down some services" this week as it deals with a temporary staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.

More than 40 staff members at the hospital in Ottawa's west end have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the hospital said the positive cases are "primarily from household contact, creating staffing shortages in several areas."

The hospital says it will slow down services in Ambulatory Care, therapeutic services, Endo/Cysto, and other areas to redeploy staff.

"This week the operating room is currently performing only emergency and cancer surgeries and will re-assess next week’s plans on Monday," said the Queensway Carleton Hospital in a statement Wednesday evening.

As of Wednesday, the hospital was at 107 per cent occupancy, with a 141 per cent occupancy in medicine and 150 patients in isolation precautions.

“We appreciate how difficult this is for our patients whose care needs may be delayed. Please know, this isn’t a decision that was made lightly," said Kerry Cook, Vice-President of Patient Care and Interim Chief Nursing Executive.

"The team is working very hard to provide the highest quality care, and to return to normal operations as soon as we can."

The Queensway Carleton Hospital is asking people to save the emergency department for emergencies, and consider visiting family doctors and walk-in clinics for care.

If you do visit the emergency room, the hospital says prepare for "longer-than-usual waits."

The Ottawa Hospital told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday they are not experiencing a staffing shortage right now.

"The Ottawa Hospital has a staffing plan in place, in line with Ministry of Health recommendations, that allows us to balance staffing levels while ensuring the safety of everyone in hospital," the statement said. "Staff who have a known exposure to COVID-19 follow a process through Occupational Health and Wellness that assesses their risk and the next steps they should take. For example, if staff have an exposure but are asymptomatic, they may be placed on work self-isolation. This means they are under several precautions when coming into work, such as regular temperature checks, wearing PPE at all times, taking breaks alone, and limiting their work to one area."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Colton Praill and Ted Raymond