OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 20-year-old Quebec woman is dead an overnight crash on Highway 401 west of Kingston.

Two other people were injured in the crash.

The single-vehicle rollover happened around 2 a.m. on the westbound highway near Camden East, just west of the County Road 4 exit.

The crash cloesd all lanes of the highway in both directions for several hours, but all lanes have since reopened.

The two injured psasengers were taken to hospital with injuries.

The identity of the person who died has not been released as police are still trying to reach her family.