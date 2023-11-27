Quebec police seek help identifying suspects in arson investigation

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in connection with an arson investigation in the community of Fassett.

The Sûreté du Québec said in a news release Monday that the fire happened on Nov. 1. According to police, the two suspects drove up to a garage on rue Principale at around 6:30 a.m. One began breaking the window while the other stood watch. Once the window was removed, the suspects lit the fire and left in what police described as a pale-coloured utility vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a slim man between the ages of 20 and 30. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a quilted coat with a hood, a hooded sweater with the hood up, pale-coloured pants and white shoes. He was also wearing glasses.

The second suspect is described as a slim man between the ages of 18 and 25. He was wearing a black mask, a pale-coloured cotton hoodie with the hood up, pale-coloured sweatpants and white shoes that were black on the bottom with a black line at the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.