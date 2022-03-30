Pysanka: To Ukraine With Love: Ottawa sisters and friend organize fundraiser to support Ukraine
The Korbutiak sisters are well known in Ottawa for their skin care boutiques and their focus on organic beauty.
The daughters of Ukrainian refugees are now helping those in their ancestral homeland who are enduring the devastating ugliness of war.
“As Canadians of Ukrainian descent, to see what was happening in Ukraine, the horror and devastation, and feeling completely helpless and not knowing what to do, we said, ‘We can do something! We can’t create a no-fly zone over Ukraine but we can raise funds for the Ukrainian people’,” explains Oresta Korbutiak.
Oresta, her sister Laryssa Korbutiak, and their lifelong friend, Larysa Rozumna, have organized “Pysanka: To Ukraine with Love”, a fundraiser for April 25, Ukrainian Easter, at allsaints event space in Sandy Hill.
“We have family who have stayed. Some have fled. Larysa (Rozumna) has her brother, who has been there for 15 years. He feels he cannot leave,” says Laryssa Korbutiak. “He’s helping Ukrainians, to move them away from the hardest hit areas, to get them help and to raise awareness around the world about how to help Ukraine.”
“The event is on April 25th, which happens to be Ukrainian Easter Monday. It’s to not only raise funds for Ukraine but really celebrate the beauty of Ukrainian culture,” explains Oresta Korbutiak, proudly wearing her “vyshyvanka”, a traditional Ukrainian blouse.
The famous, beautifully decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs are known as Pysanky.
A single egg is Pysanka, meaning ‘to write’ and the designs on the eggs tell traditional stories with symbolic meanings, through their beeswax relief and colourful dyes.
“Pysanka has always been referred to as a talisman of peace, and for protecting against evil—for helping with good health, wealth, a bountiful harvest but, today, now the Pysanka has become a talisman for peace,” emphasizes Oresta.
Tickets for the event are $500 for two people. All funds go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. Every ticket holder will receive a traditional Ukrainian Easter basket containing a unique, handcrafted traditional pysanka (Ukrainian Easter egg). Tax receipts will be issued. There is a silent auction.
“This foundation gets the funds to Ukraine,” explains Laryssa Korbutiak. “They so far already delivered $6 million. $1 million was delivered in the last week. They are donating to the hardest hit cities right now—humanitarian aid, medical aid; they also donated money to people who have fled, displaced persons from Ukraine, to offer them support and help,” says Laryssa Korbutiak.
The Korbutiaks’ parents, Marta and Stephan, both came to Canada as Ukrainian child refugees in 1949. They then raised their family in Winnipeg and moved to Ottawa after retirement, to be closer to two of their three daughters, and granddaughters.
For the Korbutiaks, like so many Canadians, especially those with a refugee experience, what is unfolding in Ukraine is painful and triggering.
“They lived through the (Second World) war. They’ve been refugees. They know how difficult the journey is for the Ukrainians who’ve had to leave their homeland, and the journey they are awaiting is going to be a very difficult one,” says Oresta Korbutiak.
That understanding of the refugee experience has prompted an outpouring of generosity, support that Oresta Korbutiak describes as overwhelming.
“Just a few weeks ago, we did a medical supplies drive,” explains the organic beauty entrepreneur. “One of the people who actually reached out, a complete stranger, who heard that we were collecting supplies, was a pharmacy owner. When he came to the door with an arm full of supplies he said, ‘I am a refugee from Uganda. I know what it’s like to be a refugee. I know how difficult the journey will be. I’m here, Ukraine. I’m here for the Ukrainian people.”
As Easter approaches, the Pysanka—what appears to be a fragile egg—is, for people around the world, so much more—a true reminder of strength and a hope for peace.
You can also learn more about tickets by calling: 613-231-7022 or visit oresta.ca/fundraiserforukraine
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Pysanka: To Ukraine With Love: Ottawa sisters and friend organize fundraiser to support Ukraine
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 3.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24; 2.3 million to Poland
The United Nations estimates over 3.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24. Escaping Russian bombs and bullets, more than 2.3 million have come to neighbouring Poland.
Ukraine skeptical of Russian promise to scale back military operations
Russia's pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine drew skepticism even as the two nations planned to return Wednesday to talks that could produce a framework for ending the war that has imposed an increasingly punishing toll.
RCMP being sent to International Criminal Court to be dispatched 'as quickly as possible': Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the additional group of RCMP officers being sent to help the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigate possible war crimes by Russia will be deployed 'as quickly as possible.'
Indigenous artifacts in Vatican collection 'need to come home,' advocates say
As Indigenous representatives hold scheduled meetings in Rome with Pope Francis, part of a series of discussions with the Catholic Church on reconciliation, many hope efforts will be made to finally bring artifacts held at the Vatican back to Canada.
CTV News in Rome | Indigenous leader Phil Fontaine expects pope to apologize 'on First Nations land'
Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says he believes Pope Francis will apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
Gas prices expected to dip in parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Gas prices are expected to dip this week in some parts of the country, according to a Canadian gas price tracker.
Canada's new climate plan includes tougher schedule to shift vehicle sales to electric models
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
2022 federal budget to be tabled April 7, Freeland says
The government will be tabling the federal 2022 budget next Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told MPs on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. tables deficit budget with major health-care spending boost for 2022-23
The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative government is forecasting a $506.2-million deficit in its first budget as it focuses on a campaign pledge to spend heavily on the province's ailing health system.
-
N.B. reports 13 more COVID-19-related deaths; health minister warns of sixth wave
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, including a person in their 50s, in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, slight drop in hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.
Toronto
-
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
-
Toronto police trying to ID female homicide victim found dismembered in garbage bag in Leslieville
Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after the dismembered remains of a female victim were found in a garbage bag in the city’s east end and they are asking for help to identify her.
-
Ontario police officer who praised 'Freedom Convoy' facing disciplinary charges
A Ontario police officer who posted a video online, in which she praised 'Freedom Convoy' protesters while in uniform, is now facing disciplinary charges.
Montreal
-
Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a major plan Tuesday to reform the province's health-care system, with a focus on reducing emergency room wait times, improving access to front-line care and bettering working conditions for nurses.
-
Huberdeau picks up three points as Panthers beat the Canadiens 7-4
The Habs pulled off another great comeback, but shot themselves in the foot repeatedly and took another loss.
-
Quebec health-care system overhaul gets mixed reaction
Reaction to the Quebec government's major revamp of the province's health-care system came quickly and mixed with some concerned about privatization being favoured, while other groups appreciating a focus on healthy living.
Northern Ontario
-
Université de Hearst gets more than $5.7M in funding
French language education got a big boost this week as the federal government announced $5.7 million for Université de Hearst.
-
Agencies support Indigenous families living off reserve
Two Indigenous social service agencies have signed a protocol to help children and families better know and connect with their culture.
-
Nickel Belt MPP tables organ donor bill for sixth time
Nickel Belt MPP and NDP Health Critic France Gélinas tabled an organ donor bill for the sixth time in the Ontario legislature.
London
-
Transport rolls over near Thamesford
The driver of a transport truck was taken to hospital in London by air ambulance after a crash Tuesday morning.
-
Attempt murder charge laid after incident near Brucefield, Ont.
Huron OPP have now laid multiple charges including one of attempt murder, after an incident in Brucefield, Ont. on March 20.
-
Airbnb hosts warn councillors over-regulation will strip visitors to London of flexible accommodations
Dozens of hosts who rent short-term accommodations on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo told a city hall committee that one of the requirements in a proposed licensing by-law would destroy their livelihoods.
Winnipeg
-
Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in largest drug seizure in Manitoba RCMP history
A full-patch member of the Hells Angels is among 22 people who have been charged by Manitoba RCMP as part of a four-year investigation leading to what Mounties say is the biggest drug seizure they’ve been involved with.
-
'A lot of history': Winnipeg woman finds time capsule behind fireplace in her home
A Winnipeg woman doing maintenance work in her West End home discovered a treasure trove of artifacts from the previous owner of the home.
-
'Watching for it closely': Manitoba looking for bird flu cases as virus spreads across Canada
A highly infectious strain of the bird flu popping up across North America is now near Manitoba's border.
Kitchener
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
-
Informing and overcoming: Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang’s personal pandemic pivot
Dr. Wang reflects on how the pandemic forced her to overcome her fear of public speaking, putting her late mentor’s teachings into practice and what she does to relax
-
Rockwood home destroyed by fire
A home in Rockwood was destroyed by an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Images released of 'person of interest' in knife-wielding attack near Prince's Island Park
Calgary police investigators have released images of a person of interest linked to an attack on a woman near Prince's Island Park.
-
Lethbridge MP says Trudeau fits definition of 'dictator' in House of Commons verbal attack
Lethbridge MP Rachael Thomas surprised many in the House of Commons Tuesday with a verbal attack on the prime minister.
-
Police investigate possible hate-related incident at Scarboro United Church
Calgary police are investigating an incident of property damage at Scarboro United Church as a possible hate-related crime.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mall
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
What Canada's average home price can buy in Saskatoon
Here are five examples of what a buyer can pick up for the average cost of a Canadian home.
-
Sask. Ukrainian dance group goes ahead with performance to show 'strength' of culture
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble has faced questions about hosting its annual amateur dance showcase at the end of April amidst all the death and heartache in their homeland.
Edmonton
-
CNN joins in debunking conspiracy theory of Edmonton fire jacket at Ukraine bombing
A conspiracy theory claiming that a bombing in Lviv, Ukraine was actually a fire in Edmonton has been further debunked in a CNN article.
-
$9.7M Northlands cashier wrongful dismissal, defamation civil trial gets underway in Edmonton
The 19 parking cashiers filed a $9.7-million statement of claim alleging they were wrongfully terminated from their jobs in 2015 after being blamed for more than $1 million in missing revenue.
-
Edmonton secures critical funding for 2026 World Cup bid
The Alberta government has committed more than $100 million for Edmonton's bid to hold FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.
Vancouver
-
B.C. defends mask mandate removal after human rights commissioner raises concerns
The B.C. government is defending its decision to lift the indoor mask mandate following concerns raised by the province’s human rights commissioner that the change disproportionately affects the most medically vulnerable.
-
Homicide investigators called to wooded area in Langley after man’s body found
Homicide investigators were called in after a man was found dead in a wooded area of Langley Tuesday afternoon.
-
Electric cars, oil and gas industry the focus of Liberals' plan to cut carbon emissions by 40%
The Prime Minister was in Vancouver on Tuesday morning, speaking at the Globe Forum sustainability concert downtown. He took the opportunity to unveil the Liberals’ new Emissions Reduction Plan, which includes cutting carbon emissions in the oil and gas sector while quickly phasing out gas-powered personal vehicles.
Regina
-
Sask. youth at 'crisis point' for accessing mental health services: Children's Advocate report
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is raising concerns about gaps in mental health and addictions services for youth and young adults in the province.
-
'It felt dehumanizing': NDP health critic shares negative ER experience
Saskatchewan’s NDP health critic Vicki Mowat is calling for government action to deal with overcrowded emergency rooms after a firsthand experience as a patient herself.
-
Vandalism strikes Regina business once again
For the second time in a matter of months and fifth time in just under a year, Country Corner Donuts was on the receiving end of vandalism.