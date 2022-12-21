Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan

OTTAWA -

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.

Last week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced that all federal public servants will be returning to office at least two to three days a week in the new year.

That mandate is expected to begin on Jan. 16 with full implementation by the end of March.

The union, which represents 165,000 public servants, says in a statement that it's opposed to what it calls a "one-size-fits-all approach" and that it is trying to ensure remote work is a part of the next collective agreement.

That agreement is under negotiation now, and the Public Service Alliance says making changes to working conditions while bargaining is happening is against the law.

The union says it will be in touch with members in the new year, and will let them know how to file grievances against the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.

