Public hearings into Ottawa LRT to run June 13 to July 8

A window is broken and the wheels of a segment of an OC Transpo O-Train is seen west of Tremblay LRT Station in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 after it derailed on Sunday. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A window is broken and the wheels of a segment of an OC Transpo O-Train is seen west of Tremblay LRT Station in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 after it derailed on Sunday. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one of the hubs that feed Western European homes and industry on Wednesday, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina