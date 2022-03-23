You can sign up to speak at the Ottawa LRT public inquiry

Transit riders can now sign up to have their say on the state of Ottawa's light rail transit system to the public inquiry looking into the system.

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission is inviting the public to attend two public meetings on May 25 and 26 at the Shaw Centre to share their thoughts on the two-and-a-half-year-old light rail transit system.

"These public meetings are important to gather feedback from members of the public and to hear the voices of the community and individuals impacted by the issues that happened during Stage 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit system project," the commission says.

People who want to deliver a statement at one of the public meetings in-person or remotely can register online. Members of the public who want to attend the meeting can also register online.

"Registration while appreciated, is not mandatory to attend the meetings," The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission says.

"However, to help the Commission team organize the evenings and provide everyone who wants to share their thoughts the opportunity to do so, registration to deliver a statement in-person or remotely is required."

The public has until May 20 at 5 p.m. to register for the public meetings.

Justice William Hourigan has been appointed commissioner to lead the public inquiry into Stage 1 of Ottawa's Light Rail Transit project. The Ontario government called the public inquiry in November following two derailments in six weeks.

Nine groups have been granted standing at the inquiry, including the city of Ottawa, the Ontario government, the union representing OC Transpo employees, Alstom and Rideau Transit Group.

Public hearings will begin in June at the University of Ottawa.